Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. ValuEngine downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

EGP traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 691,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,947. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.86.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,979,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $106,211,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 795,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,628,000 after acquiring an additional 112,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.