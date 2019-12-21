Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:ETN opened at $94.40 on Friday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

