ebakus Price Tops $0.0059 (EBK)

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One ebakus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ebakus has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. ebakus has a total market capitalization of $533,609.00 and $49,453.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ebakus

ebakus' total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,891 tokens. ebakus' official website is www.ebakus.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ebakus Token Trading

ebakus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

