EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Cap of $722,446.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, LBank and HitBTC. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $722,446.00 and approximately $53,594.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.92 or 0.06880138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

