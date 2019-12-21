Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

EC opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.5256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

