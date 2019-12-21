Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Achieves Market Cap of $367,953.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $367,953.00 and approximately $25,789.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.01217095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, TDAX, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

