Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $0.81

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $61,509.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00011227 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01186477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

