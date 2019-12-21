Elrond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Elrond has a total market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,584,166,667 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

