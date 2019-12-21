Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKO.B shares. ValuEngine raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of AKO.B stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

