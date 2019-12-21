Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Embraer stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 980,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Embraer has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Embraer by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $8,321,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Embraer by 932.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

