Endor Protocol Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $136,286.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinall and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00597971 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bilaxy and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

