Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.20 ($18.84).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €13.97 ($16.24) on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 52-week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.94.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

