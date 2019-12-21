Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE EBF traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 407,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. Ennis has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $571.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

