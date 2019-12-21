eosDAC Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bibox. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $85,604.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, Hotbit, OTCBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.