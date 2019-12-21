Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,450,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,235,000 after buying an additional 680,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after buying an additional 1,715,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,789,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

