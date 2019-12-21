Espers Reaches Market Capitalization of $295,161.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Espers has a market capitalization of $295,161.00 and approximately $628.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Espers has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00599135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00246979 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00087442 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

