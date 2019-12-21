Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to announce sales of $38.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.87 million and the lowest is $36.40 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $28.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $138.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.55 million to $138.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $171.41 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $184.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 88.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 160,452 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 97,936 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

