Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market cap of $187,784.00 and approximately $18,709.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00328786 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013958 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015466 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,295,486 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

