Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $64,737.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.01781779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,814,865 coins and its circulating supply is 166,785,452 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

