EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $309,454.00 and $420,681.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00052469 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00329500 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004063 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013951 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015454 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.