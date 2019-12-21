Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.60.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price objective on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,473,000 after buying an additional 401,412 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.28. The company had a trading volume of 385,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,256. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $279.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.