Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.60.
RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price objective on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,473,000 after buying an additional 401,412 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.28. The company had a trading volume of 385,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,256. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $279.99.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
