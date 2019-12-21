Everex Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Everex token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, BX Thailand and Huobi. During the last week, Everex has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $1.04 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

