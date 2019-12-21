EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,582.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $110,320.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 25.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

