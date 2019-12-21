ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. ExlService has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $71.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $249,371.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,979,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,124. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in ExlService by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.