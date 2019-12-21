EXMR (EXMR) Trading 9,902.1% Higher Over Last Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002026 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000639 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

