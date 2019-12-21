Exosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,468.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Exosis has a market cap of $32,468.00 and approximately $21,890.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 477,361 coins and its circulating supply is 312,361 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

