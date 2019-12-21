Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $558,699.00 and $1,569.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

