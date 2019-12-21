Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,242,000 after purchasing an additional 619,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 215.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,782,000 after acquiring an additional 542,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11,831.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 450,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 873,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,097 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

