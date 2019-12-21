Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post $612.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $621.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $596.70 million. Express reported sales of $628.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Express by 285.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 51,022 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Express during the second quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 19.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 142.2% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

