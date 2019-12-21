Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Orange (NYSE:ORAN) has trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Orange earned a news impact score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

