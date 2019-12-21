Extremely Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

News articles about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned a coverage optimism score of -4.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $834.53. 362,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $788.86 and a 200 day moving average of $786.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.10.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $23,815,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $22,476,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $25,633,264. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

