Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a news sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of XOM opened at $69.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.76.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

