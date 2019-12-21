Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

