EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.66. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EZCORP by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

