Feathercoin One Day Volume Reaches $2,686.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $2,686.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 261,624,840 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand, QBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.