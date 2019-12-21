Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.57).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

FXPO opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.99) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $890.00 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.84.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

