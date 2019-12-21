Fetch (FET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

