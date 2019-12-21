FidentiaX (FDX) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $154,268.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidentiaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FidentiaX has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.92 or 0.06880138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001388 BTC.

FidentiaX Profile

FidentiaX (CRYPTO:FDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

