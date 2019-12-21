Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,882 shares of company stock worth $1,478,409. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

