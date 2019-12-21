Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Financial Institutions worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISI. ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $520.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

