First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $500,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,768.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,693 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 51.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 27.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. First Solar has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

