Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,065,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 42.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,936 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $107,185,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.13. 1,086,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

