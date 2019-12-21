Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Five Point by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,598,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 1,200,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Five Point by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.
Five Point stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Five Point has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.40.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Five Point had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Point will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
