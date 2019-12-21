Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Five Point alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Five Point by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,598,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 1,200,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Five Point by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Five Point stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Five Point has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Five Point had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Point will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.