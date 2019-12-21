Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $909.88 Million

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $909.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.10 million and the lowest is $909.66 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $880.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

FLO stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.85%.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 138.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

