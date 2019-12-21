Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given News Impact Score of 1.33

News stories about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a daily sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Ford Motor’s score:

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

NYSE F opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $941,750. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

