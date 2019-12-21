Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Forterra by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 537,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 468,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 310,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 159,888 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Forterra by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

