FortKnoxster Reaches Market Cap of $188,013.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One FortKnoxster token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $188,013.00 and approximately $24,708.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster's total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster's official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster's official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

