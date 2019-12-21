Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838,514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 66,133 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 65,243 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

