Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 171.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s previous dividend of $0.15. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

