Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report $68.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.35 million and the highest is $69.70 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $66.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $267.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.80 million to $269.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $266.27 million, with estimates ranging from $254.19 million to $274.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

